Animals Reclaim The Streets With Humans In Lockdown

As the coronavirus pandemic keeps millions of people indoors, wild animals are roaming the once-bustling, now deserted streets.

Countries across the globe remain in various states of lockdown as COVID-19 continues to take hold, shutting shops and businesses, closing national parks and quashing tourism.

Photos and videos have emerged of animals moving into once populated urban areas and reclaiming natural spaces where they appear to be enjoying a new sense of freedom.

Coronavirus READ MORE No Kidding: Wild Goats Take Over Empty Streets Of Town In Lockdown A herd of wild goats has taken over the deserted streets of a seaside town of Llandudno, Wales, as citizens remain in their homes to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus READ MORE Lions In South Africa Are Taking Naps In The Middle Of The Road During Lockdown Pictures from a national park in South Africa show a pride of lions appearing to nap in the middle of a road as much of the world has come to a halt over the coronavirus pandemic.

But some of the pictures that have surfaced appear to be more sinister, more likely a result of animals going hungry or searching for human interactions that they once relied on -- particularly in developing countries that are struggling to cope with the health and economic burden of the crisis.