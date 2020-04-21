Advertisement
News

Animals Reclaim The Streets With Humans In Lockdown

Emma Brancatisano

10 daily news reporter

2020-04-21T04:36:00+00:00

As the coronavirus pandemic keeps millions of people indoors, wild animals are roaming the once-bustling, now deserted streets. 

Countries across the globe remain in various states of lockdown as COVID-19 continues to take hold, shutting shops and businesses, closing national parks and quashing tourism.

Photos and videos have emerged of animals moving into once populated urban areas and reclaiming natural spaces where they appear to be enjoying a new sense of freedom.

Coronavirus

READ MORE

No Kidding: Wild Goats Take Over Empty Streets Of Town In Lockdown

A herd of wild goats has taken over the deserted streets of a seaside town of Llandudno, Wales, as citizens remain in their homes to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus

READ MORE

Lions In South Africa Are Taking Naps In The Middle Of The Road During Lockdown

Pictures from a national park in South Africa show a pride of lions appearing to nap in the middle of a road as much of the world has come to a halt over the coronavirus pandemic.

But some of the pictures that have surfaced appear to be more sinister, more likely a result of animals going hungry or searching for human interactions that they once relied on -- particularly in developing countries that are struggling to cope with the health and economic burden of the crisis.

Small fish are seen in clear waters on April 5 as a result of the stoppage of motorboat traffic during the coronavirus pandemic in Venice, Italy. Image: Getty
Fallow deer from Dagnam Park rest and graze on the grass outside homes in Romford, England. Image: Getty
A wild fox walks through streets of London, England. Image: Getty
A pride of lions appearing to nap in the middle of a road in Kruger National Park, one of the largest game reserves in Africa. Image: Kruger National Park, Twitter.
A flock of hungry pigeons seen on an empty Krakow's Market square in Poland. Image: Getty
Stray cows are seen near the Delhi-Gurugram Border in New Delhi. Image: Getty
A cow walking along an empty highway during lockdown in Bhaktapur, Nepal. Image: Getty
Monkeys gathered on the side of the road eat bananas passed out by residents in New Delhi as India remains under an unprecedented lockdown. Image: Getty
animals coronavirus

Related Content

Homes

Running Out Of Things To Bake? Here's How To Make ANZAC Biscuits

1 min read

National

What Virgin Australia's Collapse Means For Its Velocity Program

2 min read

Politics

Restrictions On Elective Surgeries, Dental Treatments To Lift After Anzac Day

2 min read