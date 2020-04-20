The Queen To Celebrate 94th Birthday In Lockdown

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her 94th birthday on Tuesday, but it will be without the pomp and circumstance the Head of State is used to.

Last week, the Queen requested traditional gun salutes used to mark her birthday be abandoned because it would not be appropriate due to the current coronavirus situation.

World READ MORE Queen Elizabeth Cancels Birthday Plans Queen Elizabeth will not celebrate her 94th birthday in any special way and has asked that there be no gun salutes to mark the occasion because it would not be appropriate while Britain battles a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

It's been a big couple of weeks for the Queen, after she made two historic addresses due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Earlier in April, the monarch delivered a personal address to the Commonwealth that reflected a speech she made as a child during WWII.

“It reminds me of the very first broadcast I made, in 1940, helped by my sister. We, as children, spoke from here at Windsor to children who had been evacuated from their homes and sent away for their own safety," she said.

"Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones. But now, as then, we know, deep down, that it is the right thing to do.”

Coronavirus READ MORE 'Better Days Will Return': Queen's Message Of Hope In Historic Address Queen Elizabeth II has made a rare address to the Commonwealth amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, urging people to remain strong and unite together to overcome the virus.

World READ MORE The Rare Times The Queen Has Addressed The Commonwealth In a rare move by the monarch, Queen Elizabeth II will make a historic address about the coronavirus pandemic to the Commonwealth in the early hours of Monday morning.

In a separate statement to Australia, the Queen said the country would "rise to the challenge" of the coronavirus, particularly after the summer of bushfires.

The reigning monarch also made, what is believed to be, her first Easter address last week.

"We know that coronavirus will not overcome us. As dark as death can be, particularly for those suffering with grief, light and life are greater," she said.

"May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future."

World READ MORE Prince Charles Says It Is A 'Distressing' Time In Video Address Prince Charles, who has recovered after testing positive for coronavirus, has praised the United Kingdom's healthcare workers and said it was a strange and distressing time for the nation.

Earlier in the year, Queen Elizabeth also sent a message of condolence to Australia as the country was in the grips of the bushfire disaster.

"I have been deeply saddened to hear of the continued bushfires and their devastating impact across many parts of Australia," said the message posted to the Royal Family's Twitter account.

"My thanks go out to the emergency services, and those who put their own lives in danger to help communities in need."

Her 98-year-old husband, Prince Philip, made a rare statement on Monday to thank those involved in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has made few public appearances since he stepped down from official engagements in August 2017 and is currently staying with his wife at her Windsor Castle home during the outbreak of the virus.

"As we approach World Immunisation Week, I wanted to recognise the vital and urgent work being done by so many to tackle the pandemic; by those in the medical and scientific professions, at universities and research institutions, all united in working to protect us from COVID-19," he said.

"On behalf of those of us who remain safe and at home, I also wanted to thank all key workers who ensure the infrastructure of our life continues; the staff and volunteers working in food production and distribution, those keeping postal and delivery services going, and those ensuring the rubbish continues to be collected."

Philip is the latest member of the royal family to issue a message to the nation since the country was put into a virtual lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

The couple's eldest son, 71-year-old heir Prince Charles who himself has recovered after suffering mild symptoms of Covid-19, has also thanked health staff for their work, saying it was a strange and distressing time for the nation.

With AAP.