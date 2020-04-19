Advertisement
News

'Last Chance': David Attenborough Issues Grim Warning About Earth's Future

AAP

2020-04-19T20:05:35+00:00

Sir David Attenborough has urged people to "stop waste of any kind", saying the world is precious and should be "celebrated and cherished".

The broadcaster and naturalist warns humans have a "last chance" to change their behaviour and save the planet, as he urged politicians to address "the biggest problem humanity has ever faced".

In an interview on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, Attenborough, 93, said it will be the younger generation who will have to make changes because "they will be able to see the consequences of what they do".

He added: "My lot are dying off and we are the ones that caused the problem."

News

READ MORE

Sir David Attenborough Slams 'Nonsense' Claims Australia's Bushfires Not Caused By Climate Change

Sir David Attenborough says Australia is on fire because of climate change and “the moment of crisis has come”.

Josh Butler

READ MORE

Why The Government's 'Resilience And Adaptation' Argument On Climate Change Is Madness

Scotty from Marketing has a new climate slogan. Experts say it's "disturbing" and another way to avoid the real conversation.

He suggested people should see the world and their time in it as precious, saying "that's the fundamental attitude".

He warned: "The world is not a bowl of fruit in which we can just take what we wish. We are part of it and if we destroy it we destroy ourselves."

Asked what people can do to help protect the planet, Attenborough said: "Stop waste. Stop waste of any kind. Stop wasting power, stop wasting food, stop wasting plastic. Don't waste, this is a precious world. Celebrate and cherish."

He went on to say that his message to world leaders would be: "This is the last chance.

"There are short-term problems and long-term problems. A politician is tempted to deal with short-term problems all the time and neglect long-term problems.

"This is not only a long-term problem it is the biggest problem humanity has faced. Ever.

"Please examine it and please respond."

Attenborough has worked with Netflix to produce an upcoming documentary called A Life On Our Planet which looks at the challenges facing earth and what can be done to address them.

Featured image: AAP

david-attenborough climate-change

Related Content

World

David Attenborough And Greta Thunberg Team Up To Call For Change

3 min read

World

Donald Trump's Odd Reaction To Greta Thunberg's Scathing UN Speech

2 min read

World

David Attenborough Slams Australia On Climate Change

2 min read