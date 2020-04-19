Gunman Dressed As Police Officer Kills At Least 10 In 12-Hour Rampage

A man dressed as a police officer has killed at least 10 people in a 12-hour shooting rampage in Nova Scotia, Canada.

The gunman, Gabriel Wortman, is among the dead after he went on a shooting spree late on Saturday (local time) in the rural town of Portapique.

Police initially responded to calls about gunfire and upon arrival they discovered Wortman had set several buildings ablaze before fleeing towards the city of Halifax.

Detectives would not confirm whether Wortman was shot dead by police or comment on the motives of the mass shooting.

The shooter had been driving what appeared to be a police car before changing to another vehicle, according to Reuters.

Wortman was arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in a gas station in Enfield, Nova Scotia.

Police said Wortman, 51, was not employed by the RCMP force.

Police urged residents to lock themselves inside as the man went on a shooting rampage in several locations across the province.

Constable Heidi Stevenson, 23, was killed in the incident and a male officer was also taken to the hospital with non-lethal injuries, RCMP Chief Superintendent Chris Leather told local reporters.

Police said at least 10 people had been shot dead but they were still working to determine how many people had been killed.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the shootings as "a terrible situation".

“I was saddened to learn about the senseless violence in Nova Scotia, which claimed the lives of multiple people, including one member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police," Trudeau wrote in a statement on Monday.

"Our hearts go out to the people who have lost loved ones, and to the RCMP family mourning a fallen officer," he added.

“Every day, law enforcement members put themselves in harm’s way to ensure our safety and well-being. I thank them, and all first responders, for their unwavering dedication, professionalism, and service, and for always being there for us. “

Stephen McNeil, the premier of Nova Scotia, called the rampage “one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province’s history”.

“To the families of the victims and to those who are still feeling afraid, my heart goes out to you,” he said.

“Know that all Nova Scotians are with you.”

