Pressure Mounts On China To Come Clean On Coronavirus, As Scrutiny On Wet Markets Grows

Former foreign minister Alexander Downer says China is fooling no one by giving away medical supplies and it must reveal the true source of coronavirus, while the WHO says the country's wet markets must conform to standards.

China must come clean on coronavirus or it will "arouse the wrath" of the world, Australia's former foreign minister Alexander Downer warns.

The broad scientific consensus holds that SARS-CoV-2, the virus' official name, originated in bats. But Downer says there's still speculation on whether it jumped to humans directly, in wet markets or escaped from scientific labs.

Downer told the Australia-UK Chamber of Commerce that the world will demand answers from China after the pandemic.

"For China this is a slow burn. So far China sending masks and testing kits, some of which apparently don't work too well, to other countries and saying, 'Oh look we're here to help you'," Mr Downer told a webinar on Friday.

Come on guys, you started it in the first place, let's find out how that happened and let's do our best to make sure that can never happen again.

"If China resists that I think that they will arouse the wrath of the international community."

Downer says if China isn't transparent, some countries will try to counter its global influence "which will be confrontational and prima facie not to be encouraged".

He called for China and the World Health Organisation (WHO) to lead a probe, but it must involve scientists from the international community, including the West.

"There has to be a proper investigation into how this happened, where it came from, and China will be, I think in time, be put under huge pressure to agree to that investigation," he said.

Downer also said Chinese exporters could suffer as countries reviewed their supply chains for raw materials and essential products.

The former foreign minister believes Australia and the UK in particular will mull their dependence on Chinese pharmaceuticals and rare earth metals like lithium.

"There will be an examination of these things and a realisation that we've perhaps become too dependent on China and other parts of the world and we're going to have to become a little bit more independent," he said.

Meanwhile, "wet markets" allowed to reopen after coronavirus lockdowns must conform to stringent food and hygiene standards, World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has told a briefing.

Suspicion has fallen on a market selling live animals in the Chinese city of Wuhan as the possible origin of the new coronavirus.

"When these markets are allowed to reopen, it should only be on condition they conform to stringent food and hygiene standards," Tedros said on Friday. "Governments must rigorously enforce bans on trade of wildlife for food."

With Reuters.