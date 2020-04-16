Chilling Footage Shows Moment Plane Crashes Into Tarmac And Bursts Into Flames, Killing 41

Terrifying footage has emerged of a fiery plane crash on a runaway in Moscow, Russia.

The Russian Investigative Committee released the CCTV footage on Wednesday which shows the aircraft attempting to land at Sheremetyevo airport in May 2019.

Authorities completed the investigation and charged plane commander Denis Yevdokimov with a pilot error that killed 41 people.

There were 78 people on board the Sukhoi SSJ100 of national airline Aeroflot which spewed huge flames and black smoke as it sped down the runway after landing on May 5, 2019.

A Russian airliner that took off from Moscow was airborne for just 28 minutes before returning to make an emergency landing while still heavy with unburned fuel, which then ignited after a rough touchdown.

Flames quickly engulfed the aircraft, killing 41 of the 78 people aboard. The video showed flames bursting from the jet's underside as it touched down, then raging across the rear of the Sukhoi SSJ100's fuselage within seconds as the airliner bounced down the runway.

Desperate passengers jumped out of the plane onto an inflatable evacuation slide and staggered across the airport's tarmac and grass, some holding luggage.

The SSJ100, also known as the Superjet, is a two-engine regional jet put into service in 2011 with considerable fanfare as a signal that Russia's troubled aerospace industry was on the rise.

The plane is largely used in Russia as a replacement for outdated Soviet-era airlines but also is used by airlines in other countries including Armenia and Mexico.