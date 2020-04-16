New Zealand Proposes 'Travel Bubble' With Australia As Coronavirus Restrictions Relax

As New Zealand moves to relax its coronavirus restrictions, the nation wants to see travel reopened between itself and Australia.

Speaking to ABC Breakfast on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said both countries had similarly declining cases of the virus, and had adopted similar policies to stop its spread.

"We are part of the wider Pacific where we don't seem to have the kind of chaos that you're getting in other parts of the world because of Australia's and New Zealand's influence in this part of the world at the same time," he said.

"So thinking out loud, if we can get this system going with equivalence and where we represent a safeguard for both countries then it is something that we can in the long term be working on."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said the idea is not something he is currently considering, but Peters emphasised he wanted to see the idea considered in the future "where it is safe".

"We are very, very mindful that any travel between our countries cannot imperil the safety and the health, and the good of the local people," he said.

"That's a critical caveat or a critical codicil on our plans. Because of the closeness of our governments over the years and through the decades, we should be working, I believe, more cooperatively as we can."

Kiwi health officials announced just 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, down from a one-day peak of 89 earlier this month.

Australia saw a national increase of 21 cases as of 3 pm on the same day.