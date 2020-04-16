'There Will Be Lessons To Learn': WHO Will Face Public Inquiry Over Its Handling Of Coronavirus

The World Health Organisation will face a public inquiry over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, admitting it has much to learn from its choices surrounding the crisis, which has infected two million worldwide.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus defended the agency's coronavirus response, but admitted there would be "lessons to learn" and a review would examine its actions.

He said the WHO was committed to "accountability for the resources with which we are entrusted."

"In due course, WHO’s performance in tackling this pandemic will be reviewed by WHO’s Member States and the independent bodies that are in place to ensure transparency and accountability. This is part of the usual process put in place by our Member States," he said in a briefing to journalists via videoconference from Geneva.

"No doubt, areas for improvement will be identified and there will be lessons for all of us to learn. But for now, our focus – my focus – is on stopping this virus and saving lives."

Ghebreyesus said he hoped Trump would reconsider yanking American funds from the WHO, and called for unity in the international community's response to the pandemic. He said the WHO was fighting coronavirus "with every ounce of our soul and spirit".

"We regret the decision of the President of the United States to order a halt in funding to the World Health Organization," he said.

"WHO is reviewing the impact on our work of any withdrawal of U.S. funding and will work with our partners to fill any financial gaps we face and to ensure our work continues uninterrupted."

"COVID-19 does not discriminate between rich nations and poor, large nations and small. It does not discriminate between nationalities, ethnicities or ideologies. Neither do we. This is a time for all of us to be united in our common struggle against a common threat – a dangerous enemy."

"When we are divided, the virus exploits the cracks between us."

U.S. President Trump announced on Wednesday he would be halting American payments to the WHO, the United Nations' health body, over what he claimed was its mishandling of the early stages of coronavirus in China.

"With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have deep concerns whether America's generosity has been put to the best use possible," Trump said.

"The reality is that the WHO failed to adequately obtain, vet and share information in a timely and transparent fashion."

The U.S. is the largest contributor to the WHO, and its slashing of contributions represents a major blow to the agency's activities around the world. The decision has been described as "dangerous" by Microsoft founder and philanthropist, Bill Gates.

Ghebreyesus also gave an update on the WHO's involvement in vaccine, treatment and prevention measures around the world.

"Three vaccines have already started clinical trials, more than 70 others are in development, and we’re working with partners to accelerate the development, production and distribution of vaccines," he said, adding that research also continued into anti-inflammatory drugs, corticosteroids, and ventilation strategies.

The first United Nations Solidarity Flight has begun shipping personal protective equipment, ventilators and scientific supplies to countries across Africa.

"Whether it is by land, sea or air, WHO staff are working around the clock to deliver for health workers and communities everywhere," he said.

"Since the beginning, WHO has been fighting the pandemic with every ounce of our soul and spirit. We will continue to do that until the end. That’s our commitment to the whole world."