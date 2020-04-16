99-Year-Old Veteran Completes 100th Lap After Raising Millions For U.K. Health Workers

A World War II veteran has done his bit for his country once again, this time by raising more than $23 million for the National Health Service in the UK.

Captain Tom Moore, 99, planned to raise funds for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden in Bedfordshire before his 100th birthday at the end of the month.

And on Thursday he did it, completing his 100th lap in an endeavour that has brought him countless fans and praises from across the globe, amid the coronavirus gloom.

Moore's initial target was about A$2,000 (£1,000) when the JustGiving fundraising page was set up last week.

But on Thursday, Moore had raised a staggering AUD $23 million (£12 million) -- and counting.

“For all those people who are finding it difficult at the moment: the sun will shine on you again and the clouds will go away,” said Moore, dressed in a blazer and tie and displaying his war medals, after completing his walk.

He completed the walk to praise from around the country and beyond - and a salute from soldiers in the regiment which replaced his own.

According to a Twitter page that has been set up to follow his fundraising efforts, the fundraiser nearly crashed the website due to demand.

“Huge thank you to JustGiving who had over 90,000 people on Tom's page at one time, and had to try ensure that the site didn't crash,” they said.

The retired army captain, who has used a walking frame with wheels to move around since breaking his hip, set himself the target of walking the 25 metres around his garden 100 times before his 100th birthday on April 30.

Despite fighting in a world war, Moore earlier said he's not the real hero.

“Fortune favours the brave, and that's what they (NHS workers) are, they are brave,” he said.

Piers Morgan, host of Good Morning Britain, has even called for Moore to receive a knighthood for his efforts.

“That shows you… the power of the human spirit and a little bit of determination,” Morgan said.

Moore enlisted in the 8 DWR (145 RAC) in 1940 and fought on the Arakan before going to Sumatra after the Japanese surrender.

He returned from WW2 to be an instructor at the Armoured Fighting Vehicle School in Bovington.

He said he had been inspired by the care he received from Britain’s state-run health service when he broke his hip and when he was treated for cancer.

