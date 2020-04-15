99-Year-Old Veteran Raises Millions For U.K. Health Workers

A World War II veteran is doing his bit for his country once again, this time by raising millions for the National Health Service in the U.K.

Captain Tom Moore planned to raise funds for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden in Bedfordshire before his 100th birthday at the end of the month.

His initial target was about A$2,000 (£1,000) when the JustGiving fundraising page was set up last week.

But now, Moore has raised over A$11.9 million (£6 million) -- and counting.

According to a Twitter page that has been set up to follow his fundraising efforts, the fundraiser nearly crashed the website due to demand.

“Huge thank you to JustGiving who had over 90,000 people on Tom's page at one time, and had to try ensure that the site didn't crash,” they said.

Moore aimed to walk 10 laps of his garden, which is about 25 metres in length, each day, but is on track to beat his 100-lap goal.

Despite fighting in a world war, Moore said he's not the real hero.

“Fortune favours the brave, and that's what they (NHS workers) are, they are brave,” he said.

Piers Morgan, host of Good Morning Britain, has even called for Moore to receive a knighthood for his efforts.

“That shows you… the power of the human spirit and a little bit of determination,” Morgan said.

Moore enlisted in the 8 DWR (145 RAC) in 1940 and fought on the Arakan before going to Sumatra after the Japanese surrender.

He returned from WW2 to be an instructor at the Armoured Fighting Vehicle School in Bovington.