'As Dangerous As It Sounds': Bill Gates Slams Donald Trump For Pulling WHO Funding

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has slammed Donald Trump's decision to temporarily stop US funding to the World Health Organisation, pending a review of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump's announcement on Tuesday temporarily strips the global organisation of its largest source of financing.

But Gates, who has also donated millions annually to the organisation and is one of its major contributors via he and wife Melinda's foundation, said Trump's decision was "dangerous".

"Their [WHO's] work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them," Gates said on Twitter.

"The world needs WHO now more than ever."

The United States has long been the biggest donor to the World Health Organisation. On Tuesday, the US President said American taxpayers provide between US$400-500 million to the WHO every year.

World READ MORE Trump Halts Payments To WHO Over Coronavirus 'Mistakes' President Donald Trump says he has directed a halt to US payments to the World Health Organisation pending a review of its warnings about the coronavirus and China.

"Since its establishment in 1948, the American people have generously supported the World Health Organisation to provide better health outcomes to the world and most importantly to help prevent global health crises," Trump said.

"As the organisation's leading sponsor the United States has a duty to insist on full accountability," he continued, announcing a review into the WHO's role in "severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus."

Who Funds WHO If Trump Turns Off The Money?

According to the WHO website, in the two-year funding period between 2018-2019 the United States accounted for 14.67 percent of the organisation's financial contributions, equating to just over US$893 million.

That funding is split between voluntary and assessed contributions, which make up almost the entirety of the organisation's funding.

Assessed contributions are the dues countries must pay in order to be a member of the organisation, which are calculated based on the country's wealth and population. The organisation currently works with 194 member states.

Voluntary contributions on the other hand can also come from member states in addition to their assessed contributions, or from other partners of the organisation.

According to WHO, assessed contributions have declined over the years to account for less than a quarter of its financing, while voluntary contributions have accounted for more than 75 percent.

Coronavirus READ MORE WHO Warns More Young People Severely Sick And Dying From Virus The World Health Organisation says individuals in their 30s, 40s and 50s are being admitted to intensive care with COVID-19 and are dying. It comes as four people in NSW in intensive care are in their 30s.

In 2018-2019, America recorded $236 million in assessment contributions and $656 million in specified voluntary contributions, which together go to dozens of different programs and projects run by WHO.

Who Are The WHO's Other Main Contributors?

With US funding now temporarily halted, pending a review, the organisation must now rely on its other donors.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) is one of the organisation's other major donors and believed to be the largest private contributor.

Making up 9.76 percent of the organisation's overall funding, the BMGF, directed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, his wife Melinda and business magnate Warren Buffett, donated $531 million in 2018-2019, according to the WHO website.

More than 60 percent of that funding went specifically to the WHO's polio eradication program -- one of its major projects.

In February this year, the Foundation announced an additional $100 million for the global response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The Gates Foundation is contributing more resources – in close coordination with other donors – to assist the World Health Organization, Chinese frontline responders and others at the global and national levels," it said in a statement at the time.

Another major WHO donor is GAVI, the vaccine alliance -- which works to increase access to immunisation for children in poorer countries.

In 2018-2019, the GAVI alliance contributed 8.39 percent of the WHO's total funding, according to the organisation's website.

The UK is one of the largest contributing nations, providing 7.79 percent of the WHO's total funding or $434 million in both assessed and voluntary contributions between 2018-2019.

The UK was followed by Germany at 5.68 percent, then the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (5.09 percent), World Bank (3.42 percent), Rotary International (3.3 percent), the European Commission (3.3 percent) and Japan (2.73 percent).

What is Australia's Contribution?

Australia is one of the many nations which contribute to WHO funding through both assessed and voluntary contributions.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade referred 10 daily to the WHO's latest programme funding figures which show that in the 2018-2019 biennum period, Australia accounted for around AUD$105 million of the organisation's total funding.

But while the Australian Government has in recent days admonished the organisation for its apparent support of reopening wet markets in China, it confirmed it would not be following the US in pulling funding.

On Wednesday, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Australia did not agree with the WHO on everything but believed the international body played an important role in the Asia Pacific.

"Some of the work they do in developing countries is important and we play our role in supporting global organisations through the UN," he said.

"But that is not to say we don't disagree with them from time to time."

There is some confusion about the WHO's position on wet markets because different envoys have given contradictory positions to various news organisations.

Liberal backbencher Dave Sharma believes Australian funding for the WHO should be tied to "necessary reforms".

"This reckoning has been coming for some time," Sharma told Sky News.

"I think a lot of countries, Australia included, have been less than impressed with the WHO's performance."

Coronavirus READ MORE Covid-19 Is 10 Times More Deadly Than Swine Flu, WHO Says The novel coronavirus, or Covid-19, is believed to be 10 times more deadly than swine flu, according to The World Health Organisation (WHO).

Australia declared a coronavirus pandemic two weeks before the WHO.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday night he was thankful Australia hadn't relied on the organisation's calls.

Labor deputy leader Richard Marles agreed there was a legitimate conversation to be had about the United Nations body.

"But this is not a time to be abandoning it - the world needs a strong World Health Organisation," he said.

"We can have a conversation about issues inside it, but this is not a time to abandon it."

Main image: AAP.

With AAP.