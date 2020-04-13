Covid-19 Is 10 Times More Deadly Than Swine Flu, WHO Says

The novel coronavirus, or Covid-19, is believed to be 10 times more deadly than swine flu, according to The World Health Organisation (WHO).

Swine flu triggered a global pandemic in 2009.

However, WHO says a vaccine -- which could be at least a year to 18 months away -- is needed to "fully interrupt transmission", WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

AFP reports Tedros said, during a briefing in Geneva, the organisation was consitently learning about the new virus, which has now killed nearly 115,000 people and infected more than 1.8 million globally.

Politics READ MORE 'A Cause For Real Hope': Greg Hunt Officially Confirms Australia Is Flattening The Curve Australians have successfully followed instructions and stayed home, with the coronavirus "curve" now officially flattening, health minister Greg Hunt said.

"We know that Covid-19 spreads fast, and we know that it is deadly, 10 times deadlier than the 2009 flu pandemic," he said.

About 18,500 people died from the swine flu, also known as H1N1, which was initially discovered in Mexico and the US.

However the Lancet medical (a medical journal) estimated the toll to be between 151,700 and 575,400, meaning the outbreak wasn't nearly as deadly as first feared.

Tedros said while numbers continue to soar in some nations, if ountries are dedicated to "early case-finding, testing, isolating (and) caring for every case and tracing every contact" they would beat the virus once and for all.

Covid-19 accelerated quickly so "it decelerates much more slowly", according to Tedros.

"In other words, the way down is much slower than the way up," he said, adding "control measures must be lifted slowly, and with control. It cannot happen all at once."

"Control measures can only be lifted if the right public health measures are in place, including significant capacity for contact tracing."