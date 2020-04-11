USA Now Has Highest Coronavirus Death Toll, Passing Italy

US coronavirus deaths have surpassed 20,000, the highest reported number in the world, although there are signs the pandemic may be nearing a peak.

Italy has the second most reported deaths at 19,468 and Spain is third with 16,353, as of early Sunday morning (AEST).

The US has five times the population of Italy and nearly seven times the population of Spain.

The US has seen its highest daily death tolls to date in the epidemic with roughly 2000 deaths a day reported for the last four days in a row.

New York alone has reported more than 6000 deaths total.

Public health experts have warned that the US death toll could spike to 200,000 over the summer if unprecedented stay-at-home orders that have closed businesses and kept most Americans indoors are lifted after 30 days.

The stay-at-home orders imposed in recent weeks across 42 of the 50 states have taken a huge toll on American commerce, with some economists forecasting job losses of up to 20 million by month's end.

Globally, there have been more than 1.6 million confirmed cases, with the death toll surpassing 106,000.

US President Donald Trump says the decision on when it will be safe to reopen the country will be the biggest he has ever had to make.

Trump, seeking re-election in November, has said he wants life to return to normal as soon as possible.

The sweeping restrictions on movement aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus carry their own economic and public-health cost, Trump says.

"I'm going to have to make a decision, and I ... hope to God that it's the right decision," he told reporters on Friday.

"It's the biggest decision I've ever had to make."

Trump said the facts would determine the next move.

Asked what metrics he would use to make his judgment, he pointed at his forehead.

"The metrics right here, that's my metrics," he said.

The current federal guidelines run to April 30. The president will then have to decide whether to extend them or start encouraging people to go back to work and a more normal way of life.

Trump said he would unveil a new advisory council next week that will include some state governors and will focus on the process of reopening the US economy.

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits in the last three weeks surpassed 15 million, as weekly new claims topped six million for the second straight time last week.

The government has said the economy purged 701,000 jobs in March.

That was the most job losses since the Great Recession and ended the longest employment boom in US history after it started in late 2010.