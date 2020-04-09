Boris Johnson Is Out Of Intensive Care, But Remains In Hospital

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been released from intensive care after spending three nights under close supervision in hospital.

Johnson, 55, was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in London on Sunday evening with a persistent high temperature and cough, and was rushed to intensive care on Monday where he spent three nights receiving treatment.

"The prime minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery," a spokesman from his office said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

"He is in extremely good spirits."

Johnson was the first world leader to be hospitalised with the coronavirus, forcing him to hand control of the world's fifth-largest economy to foreign minister Dominic Raab just as Britain's outbreak approaches its most deadly peak.

US President Donald Trump tweeted that the improvement in Johnson's condition was "great news".

News of Johnson's ongoing recovery prompted a small rise in the value of sterling against the dollar.

However, the government statement did not give any details on when Johnson may be able to resume leadership.

Coronavirus READ MORE Boris Johnson 'Improving' In Intensive Care Boris Johnson's condition "continues to improve" in intensive care where he has spent three nights while being treated for the coronavirus, Downing Street says.

Raab -- speaking before the latest announcement -- stressed the importance of allowing the prime minister to focus on recovery.

No further updates on Johnson's health were expected on Thursday.

Earlier Raab told a news conference it was too early to end a widespread lockdown because Britain had not reached the peak of the outbreak yet.

The UK death toll in hospitals from coronavirus now stands at 7978, a rise of 881 on the day but a smaller increase than the 938 seen in Wednesday's data.