Boris Johnson 'Improving' In Intensive Care

Boris Johnson has spent a third night in intensive care with COVID-19 complications but is improving and able to sit up as his government prepares to discuss how to review the strictest shutdown in peacetime history.

The U.K. Prime Minister was admitted to St Thomas' hospital on Sunday evening with a persistent high temperature and cough and was rushed to intensive care on Monday.

He has received oxygen support but has not been put on a ventilator.

"He has been sitting up in bed and been engaging positively with the clinical team," his finance minister, Rishi Sunak, said on Wednesday.

"His condition is improving."

US President Donald Trump said Johnson appeared to be improving after what he described as a "tough bout".

"I just spoke with the representatives of the U.K. and I think that their great prime minister is doing much better today, or at least better," Trump told reporters.

While Johnson is out of action, the country is entering what scientists say is the deadliest phase of the outbreak and the government is pondering the question of if and when to lift lockdown measures that have shut down much of the economy.

The government's emergency response meeting, known as COBRA, will on Thursday discuss how it should deal with a review on lockdown measures. Johnson's designated deputy, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, will chair the meeting.

Total U.K. hospital deaths from COVID-19 rose by a daily record of 938 to 7,097, health officials said on Wednesday.