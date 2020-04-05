UK Prime Minister Hospitalised As Coronavirus Symptoms Continue

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital just 10 days after testing positive to COVID-19.

The 55-year-old has been in self-isolation since being diagnosed with coronavirus on March 27.

Johnson still had a fever, a symptom of COVID-19, seven days after testing positive to the disease.

A spokesperson for the prime minister said it was a "precautionary" measure as he continues to show symptoms of coronavirus.

"On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests," a statement from his office said.

"This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus. "

"The Prime Minister thanks (National Health Service) staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government's advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives."

It comes after Johnson shared a video to his Twitter account on Friday, claiming he "felt better" but he would continue with quarantine "until the symptoms disappear."

Johnson was last seen in public on Thursday during a 'Clap For Our Carers' event.

As of 7 am on Monday, the UK had 47,806 cases of coronavirus, with the death toll now at 4,932.

