Artist Falls Into His Knife Sculpture While Doing Home Aerobics

You've probably seen him popping balloons with blades on social media, but Jan Hakon Erichsen says he might take a step back from his death-defying performance art after having an 'idiotic' accident with his knife sculpture.

Erichsen is a Norweigan performance artist who became known for creating DIY contraptions using a bunch of knives to pop balloons.

Last year, a compilation of daily videos he posted on Twitter went viral, and it appears Erichsen hasn't looked back.

Erichsen has recently put down the knives to avoid a hospital visit during the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, he turned his attention to making "furniture aerobics videos" by balancing precariously on different items of furniture.

But he still had his so-called 'knife sculpture' hanging around -- and things took a bad turn.

"Yesterday I was making one of my furniture aerobics videos and I was balancing on something sketchy," Erichsen posted on Twitter.

"Needless to say I fell, and onto my knife sculpture because I'm an idiot who leaves life-threatening items standing around."

The artist said was left needing 25 stitches for several wounds on his hands and two minor cuts to his chin. He said he'll require surgery on his left hand.

"It doesn't take much fantasy to imagine what could have happened," he wrote.

"But I'm so lucky this didn't end up worse than this.

"The irony is of course that I haven't used knives in my vids in ages, because I didn't want to have an accident during a pandemic."

Erichsen said he might take a break from posting daily videos for a while.