Global coronavirus cases surpassed one million on Thursday with more than 52,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally of official data.

More than 210,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 around the world.

Italy had the most deaths, more than 13,900, followed by Spain. The U.S. had the most confirmed cases of any country, more than 240,000, the data showed.

Australia has 5,314 confirmed cases as of Friday evening, with around 650 of those now recovered.

Twenty-eight people have died across the country — 12 in NSW, seven in Victoria, three in both Queensland and WA, two in Tasmania and one in the ACT.

Australia remains the world-leader in testing, at 1,000 for every 100,000 people, or about 1 one per cent of the population.

Since the virus was first recorded in China late last year, the pandemic has spread around the world, prompting governments to close businesses, ground airlines and order hundreds of millions of people to stay at home to try to slow the contagion.

Morgues and hospitals in New York City, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, bent under the strain on Thursday, struggling to treat or bury casualties, as New York state’s Governor Andrew Cuomo offered a grim prediction the rest of the country would soon face the same misery.

In hard-hit Spain, the death toll rose to more than 10,000 on Thursday after a record 950 people died overnight, but health officials were encouraged by a slowdown in daily increases in infections and deaths.

Spain has shed jobs at a record pace since it went into lockdown to fight the coronavirus, social security data showed on Thursday, with some 900,000 workers having lost their jobs since mid-March.

Appearing for the first time since recovering from the virus himself, Britain’s health minister Matt Hancock promised a tenfold increase in the number of daily tests for the coronavirus by the end of the month after the government faced criticism for failing to roll out mass checks for health workers and the public.

Britain initially took a restrained approach to the outbreak but Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tested positive for the virus himself, changed tack and imposed stringent social distancing measures after modelling showed a quarter of a million people in the country could die.

With AAP.