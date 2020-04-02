'Watershed Moment': Chinese City Bans Eating Cats And Dogs

The Chinese city of Shenzhen has banned the eating of dogs and cats as part of a wider crackdown on the nation's wildlife trade since the coronavirus outbreak.

Authorities said the ban would come into force on May 1.

“Dogs and cats as pets have established a much closer relationship with humans than all other animals, and banning the consumption of dogs and cats and other pets is a common practice in developed countries, and in Hong Kong and Taiwan,” the city government said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This ban also responds to the demand and spirit of human civilization.”

While some experts have varied theories, it is understood the deadly disease originated at a wildlife market in Wuhan -- where bats, snakes, civets and other animals were sold -- and was transmitted between an animal to a human.

Wuhan rapidly became the epicentre of the virus which has now spread to almost every country in the world.

There are now more than 935,000 cases worldwide and almost 47,000 deaths, many of those in Spain and Italy.

In February Chinese authorities said they were banning the trade and consumption of wild animals.

Animals which can be consumed include include pig, cattle, sheep, donkey, rabbit, chicken, duck, goose, pigeon, quail, as well as aquatic animals which are not banned by other laws or regulations.

Animal advocacy organisation HSI welcomed the legislation with China policy specialist Dr Peter Li saying this could be a "watershed moment" in the efforts to end "brutal trade".

He estimates about 10 million dogs and four million cats are killed in China every year.

