Grog Dog Delivers Wine To Help Bottle Shop With Social Distancing

With social isolation a must at the moment, the owners of Stone House Urban Winery in Maryland, USA, have promoted their 11-year-old brindle boxer Soda Pup to top dog of deliveries.

This is how it works: customers simply place their orders for pickup, wait at the kerb and the pinot pooch brings their orders outside without them even entering the business premises.

Talk about social distancing.

“If you can put a smile on someone’s face right now that’s the main thing,” co-owner Lori Yata said.

“I jumped online and found this nifty little pack... stuff the wine in the pockets and put a treat in there so he gets something out of it", Yata added.

Helping people keep their distance while bringing them their favourite reds and whites, Soda Pup is a true hero dog. But remember, people, drink in moderation while in isolation or you could find yourself feeling a little ruff.