The World Records You Can Break While You're Stuck At Home

Sorting out alphabet soup letters, unravelling toilet paper and marathon dance sessions are just a few of the Guinness World Records that can be broken during the hours to fill in coronavirus self-isolation.

Bob Weighton, from the U.K., was officially recognised as the oldest living man in the world at 112 years and one day, as of March 30.

The Englishman was born in Kingston-Upon-Hull on March 29, 1908 and worked as a teacher for much of his life.

He married Agnes in 1937 and their family has grown to three children, 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Weighton was unable to be presented with the Guinness World Record adjudicator as is normal procedure due to the coronavirus.

Instead, Weighton was presented his certificate by staff at the assisted living centre he lives and had Happy Birthday sung to him on his balcony.

The previous record holder, Chitetsu Watanabe, passed away on February 23, 2020, aged 112 years and 355 days.

“I can’t say I am pleased to hear that the previous holder has died but I am very pleased that I've been able to live so long and make so many friends,” Weighton told Guinness World Records.

World READ MORE World's Oldest Man Dies Aged 112, Days After Claiming World Record A Japanese man who received his certificate as the world's oldest man with a raised fist and big smiles earlier this month has died at 112.

While you probably won't overtake Weighton's 112-year effort, there are a few records you could spend your time in isolation trying to beat.

The record for the most balloons burst in 30 seconds is 50 and held by Ashrita Furman from the U.S. All balloons must be blown up and have a minimum diameter of 20 centimetres.

World READ MORE Teenager Sets Incredible Rubik's Cube World Record One in each hand and one with his feet.

We’re always told not to play with our food, but for anyone out to break the current 3 minute and 21 second record to find all 26 letters in a tin of alphabet soup - that rule may need to be disobeyed.

If anyone needs exercise, the fastest 100 metres covered on a space hopper is 30.2 seconds for men and 38.22 seconds for women -- just make sure to keep to social distance requirements when outside.

For those after an endurance test, there’s always the 138-hour marathon record for playing the video game ‘Just Dance’, set by primary school teacher Carrie Swidecki.

Or for those more mathematically-minded with a few hours to spare, the current record for the most digits of pi calculated is 31.4 trillion. Google employee Emma Haruka Iwao took 121 days and had the help of several virtual machines to get there.

News READ MORE Google Employee Breaks World Record For Calculating Most Digits of Pi In honour of Pi day, a Google employee has calculated the most digits of pi to 31.4 trillion decimal places.

When life returns to normal and toilet paper is back on the shelves, there are a few records people can try to use up the stockpiled rolls taking up storage space.

The fastest time to unravel a toilet roll with one hand is currently 9.80 seconds, while the most rolls stacked on top of each other is 28.

You can head here to Guinness World Records to officially apply to break a record.