Serial Killer ‘Grim Sleeper’ Has Died In Prison

Convicted serial killer Lonnie D. Franklin Jr. --- also known as the “Grim Sleeper" --- has died in a Californian prison at 67.

Franklin Jr. was found unresponsive in his San Quentin State Prison cell on Saturday night and was pronounced dead at 7:43 pm (local time).

His cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy. However, authorities said there were no signs of trauma.

Franklin Jr. was on death row for the murders of nine women and one teenage girl committed between 1985 and 2007.

He was sentenced to death on Aug. 10, 2016, for 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.