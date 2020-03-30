Boxer Slammed For 'Joke' Tutorial On How To Hit Women In Isolation

British boxer Billy Joe Saunders has been slammed for his 'punching women in isolation tutorial', with experts warning violence will increase during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-year-old boxer posted a video on his Twitter account, sharing advice on how to attack women in isolation for “dads, husbands, if you’ve got girlfriends etc.”.

“As she comes in, she’s coming at you and you’ve lost it, just keep it safe with the hands. So as she comes in, she’s just about to say something, all of a sudden you explode and hit her on the chin,” he said in the video as he struck his punching bag.

“At this time she may flash and see white and think, ‘What’s happened?’, she’s in a state of a horror.

“She doesn’t know what’s going on and all of a sudden you dip down on that knee and you finish her off. That should do the trick.”

The WBO super-middleweight champion quickly found himself on the backfoot as Twitter users failed to see the funny side of the video he called a “joke”.

“I couldn’t bring myself to watch it Brings all the feelings back towards my abusive marriage. No thanks and it’s not a very good joke,” one wrote.

“Yeah, I know he was joking but in very poor taste. Worryingly some of the replies on your thread saying it's ok too…” another wrote of those supporting the “joke”.

Putting his guard up, the boxer is said to have apologised in a Tweet that appears to have been deleted.

"I would never condone domestic violence…Apologies if I offended any women - stay blessed," he wrote.

Australia’s leading organisation on preventing violence against women, Our Watch, shows sharing and creating material like this enables violence.

"Sexist jokes may seem like a bit of ‘harmless banter’ or ‘just a bit of fun’ but if we let them go unchallenged, we are excusing, trivialising and condoning the kind of harmful gender stereotypes and discrimination against women that we know underpins violence," CEO Patty Kinnersly told 10 daily.

Our Watch research shows the condoning of violence against women and disrespect of women are drivers of domestic or family violence.

"It is vital that we all ‘do something’ to call out this behaviour and shift the dial on this, so society ultimately rejects disrespect towards women so we can prevent violence against women from happening in the first place.

We can all help stop violence against women provided we play our part.

Research reveals violence against women spikes during major crises and disasters like the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We know that while crises certainly affect everyone, they also exacerbate existing social inequalities – including gender equality - and reinforce disadvantage," Kinnersly said.

Already, 40 percent of Women’s Safety NSW frontline workers reported increased while 70 percent said the complexity of cases has increased.

The Red Heart Campaign reported today that 12 women have been killed in Australia this year, with the national average still one woman killed every week.

Support is available for anyone experiencing violence, even in isolation.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 000. If you need help and advice, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, Men's Referral Service on 1300 766 491 or Lifeline on 13 11 14. A range of domestic and family violence resources based around the country can be found here.