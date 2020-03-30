Thieves Swipe Van Gogh Painting From Museum In Overnight Raid

A Van Gogh painting has been stolen from the Singer Laren Museum in the Netherlands in an overnight heist, the museum says

The museum, east of Amsterdam, has been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The stolen painting titled 'Lentetuin' or 'Spring Garden' from 1884, depicts a woman in a garden with sparse red-flowered bushes and the church building in the background.

"We are angry, shocked and sad," Singer general director Evert van Os told reporters.

Police said the thieves forced the building's glass front doors open at about 3.15am.

Dutch museums have been closed because of the coronavirus outbreak since March 12.