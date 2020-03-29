Girl, Four, Protected By 'Hero' Dog In Two-Day Forest Ordeal

A four-year-old girl and her hero dog have been found alive after she went missing in the forest for two days, sparking an enormous rescue mission.

The dramatic search ended in relief for the small Loachapoka community in the US state of Alabama, when on Friday afternoon searchers heard a barking noise.

They found Lucy the dog, who took them to a sleeping Evelyn 'Vadie' Sides.

The four-year-old is believed to be doing well and is receiving medical attention after vanishing for nearly 48 hours in a wooded area near her home.

Lucy had stayed by her side during the entire two day ordeal.

A Missing Child Alert was issued on Wednesday by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, after Vadie went missing while walking her dog.

Authorities believe she had wandered away from her elderly babysitter.

"What we have reported was a four-year-old child that was in the care of a friend of the family of the child," Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones told Opelika Auburn News.

“She reported that she and the child were out near the residence taking a walk and the child disappeared from view."

Vadie was last seen about 2.30pm on March 25.

Investigators started the search on foot before calling in police horses and dogs, helicopters and 400 volunteers.

Featured image: Facebook