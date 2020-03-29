Eight Dead, Including Two Foreigners, After Plane Explodes At Manila Airport

A medical evacuation plane exploded during take-off in the Philippine capital on Sunday, killing all eight passengers and crew, including an American and a Canadian, officials said.

The plane, owned by a Philippines-registered charter service Lionair, had been bound for Haneda, Japan, but burst into flames at the end of the runway about 8pm.

Indonesian carrier Lion Air issued a statement making clear it is unrelated to Manila-based Lionair.

Video footage showed a huge plume of smoke rising into the night sky as fire crews doused the fuselage with foam.

The twin-jet West Wind 24 plane was carrying three medical personnel, three flight crew, a patient and a companion, according to Richard Gordon who is a senator and head of the Philippine Red Cross.

“Unfortunately, no passenger survived the accident,” the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said in a statement.

An investigation by the Civil Aeronautics Authority of the Philippines is under way.

It is understood the runway was closed temporarily with the plan to reopen it about two hours after midnight.

MIAA General Manager Eddie Monreal confirmed an American national and a Canadian citizen were among those killed, but could not provide further detail. The six others were all Filipinos.

Featured image: AAP