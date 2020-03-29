Spain’s Coronavirus Death Toll Rises By 838, Marking The Nation's Deadliest Day

The coronavirus death toll in Spain climbed by 838 overnight to 6528, following the PM's announcement that all non-essential workers must stay at home.

Second only to Italy in fatalities, Spain also saw infections rise to 78,797 from 72,248 the day before.

While addressing the nation, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared all non-essential workers must stay at home for two weeks as part of the government's latest measure in the fight against coronavirus.

He said workers would receive their usual salaries but would have to make up lost hours at a later date. The measure would last from March 30 to April 9.

Unions welcomed the measures and business groups CEOE and CEPYME said while they would comply with the new rule, "it will generate an unprecedented huge impact on the Spanish economy, especially in sectors such as industry".

The slowdown "may lead to a deeper crisis in the economy that could become social", they warned in a statement.

In Madrid, birdsong drowned out traffic on deserted streets on Sunday morning as police reinforced patrols, stopping buses and cars to check passengers had reason to be out of their homes.

Schools, bars, restaurants and shops selling non-essential items have been shut since March 14 and most of the population is house-bound as Spain tries to curb the virus.