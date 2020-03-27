Five James Bond Guns Have Been Stolen

Five deactivated guns used in James Bond films have been stolen.

Beretta 'Cheetah' and Beretta 'Tomcat' pistols from Die Another Day and the iconic Walther PPK handgun used in A View to a Kill are among the weapons reportedly taken in the theft.

Metropolitan Police were called to the robbery in progress at a property in the London Borough of Enfield at about 8 pm on Monday, however, the suspects had fled the scene before officers arrived.

Neighbours described the intruders as three white males with Eastern European accents who drove away in a silver vehicle.

It is believed the suspects' forced entry into the rear of the premises where they allegedly stole five firearms used in James Bond films, estimated to be worth more than $AU200,000.

The other stolen weapons include a Revolver Smith and Weston 44 Magnum featured in Live and Let Die and a Llama 22 calibre handgun from Die Another Day.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley, of North Area Crime Investigation Department, said: "The firearms stolen are very distinctive and bespoke to particular James Bond movies.

"They will almost certainly be recognised by the public and to anyone offered them for sale," he continued.

"Many of these items are irreplaceable. For example, the Magnum is the only one in the world ever made in which the whole gun is finished in chrome. It has a six and a half-inch barrel and wood grips.

The Walther PPK was the last gun used by Roger Moore in A View to a Kill.

"The owner is very upset that his address has been violated and he truly hopes to be reunited with these highly collectable items."