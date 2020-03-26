Meghan Markle Lands Her First Post-Royal Job, And She's Lending Her Voice

A Disney documentary narrated by Meghan Markle will be available to watch next month, marking the US actor's first post-royal job.

Disney confirmed The Duchess of Sussex is lending her voice to 'Elephant', to be released on April 3 on the Disney+ streaming service.

It's one of a series of animal- and nature-themed features released to mark Earth Month.

The film follows an elephant family on a 1600km journey across the Kalahari Desert.

Prince Harry and Meghan shocked the world in January by announcing they were quitting as senior royals, relinquishing official duties and seeking financial independence.

Since late last year they have been based on Vancouver Island, and will officially end royal duties on March 31.

Harry married the US actor at Windsor Castle in May 2018, in a ceremony watched by millions around the world.

The couple later said they found scrutiny by the British media -- which they said tipped into harassment -- intolerable.