Man Uses Drone To Ask Out Quarantine Crush

10 daily staff

2020-03-24T07:52:13+00:00

Social distancing didn't hinder this man's search for love -- instead, he showed it really was in the air.

More than four million people have viewed U.S. photographer Jeremy Cohen's video of his quarantine meet-cute.

Cohen saw a girl dancing on her roof while he was in isolation. Image: TikTok/Jeremy Cohen

"I looked out my window and saw this girl dancing, perhaps to a TikTok song, I needed to say hi to her," he explained in the video.

He called out to her and waved, she waved back with a smile.

Cohen then taped his mobile number to the top of a drone and flew it to her.

He taped his number to the drone. Image: TikTok/Jeremy Cohen

"Flirting is normally daunting to me, but because I'd been quarantined in my apartment for a week now I was craving some social interaction," he said.

"She picked up my drone and I guess it worked.”

The woman laughed as she spotted the drone. Image: TikTok/Jeremy Cohen

Cohen soon received a text message from the mystery woman.

It's understood the two are abiding by social distancing and part two of their blossoming romance is underway.

Coronavirus

Rita Wilson And Other Celebs Are Going Stir Crazy In Isolation

Celebrities have scuttled indoors as a result of the worldwide coronavirus epidemic and are unravelling before our very eyes.

Comedy

The Cutest Self-Isolation Yet

It’s not all bad in isolation!

tiktok coronavirus

