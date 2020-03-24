Man Uses Drone To Ask Out Quarantine Crush

Social distancing didn't hinder this man's search for love -- instead, he showed it really was in the air.

More than four million people have viewed U.S. photographer Jeremy Cohen's video of his quarantine meet-cute.

"I looked out my window and saw this girl dancing, perhaps to a TikTok song, I needed to say hi to her," he explained in the video.

He called out to her and waved, she waved back with a smile.

Cohen then taped his mobile number to the top of a drone and flew it to her.

"Flirting is normally daunting to me, but because I'd been quarantined in my apartment for a week now I was craving some social interaction," he said.

"She picked up my drone and I guess it worked.”

Cohen soon received a text message from the mystery woman.

It's understood the two are abiding by social distancing and part two of their blossoming romance is underway.

