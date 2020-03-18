Eurovision Song Contest Cancelled Over Coronavirus Fears

The Eurovision Song Contest, one of the world's largest television events, has been cancelled due to the uncertainties around the coronavirus outbreak, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said.

The event was scheduled to take place in Rotterdam in the Netherlands between May 12 and 16.

The Swiss-based EBU, which organises the large annual television event, said it had considered other options but came up short.

The decision to cancel the Song Contest was made in light of the restrictions put in place by participating broadcasters and Dutch authorities as well as health considerations for artists, staff and fans.

"We are very proud of the Eurovision Song Contest, that for 64 years has united people all around Europe. And we are deeply disappointed about this situation," EBU Song Contest chief Jon Ola Sand said in a statement.

The EBU is in talks with its Dutch hosts to see whether the event can be staged in Rotterdam next year, Sand said.

Currently they are yet to schedule a hosting nation for 2021.

Montaigne was due to represent Australia at Eurovision with her song Don't Break Me.

Eurovision features live musical numbers from each participating country -- more than 50 in recent editions -- reaching beyond Europe to Israel and Australia.

Countries vote for each other’s entries in a complex system loved by fans.

With AAP And Reuters.