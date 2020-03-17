Pilot Uses Flight Tracker To Tell World To 'Stay Home'

An Austrian pilot has taken to the skies to deliver an important message to the world.

The pilot was flying a single-engine Diamond DA40 when it took off from Wiener Neustadt airport in lower Austria on Monday.

The aircraft landed less than 200 kilometres away in Graz, south of Vienna.

The flight took 24 minutes as the pilot spelt out an important message to the public.

According to live tracker FlightRadar 24, the route showed the words 'Stay Home' - written in the skies above Austria.

Austrian officials have joined the chorus of countries who are telling their citizens to remain home and avoid public gatherings, in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Australian government has advised against mass gatherings of more than 500 people and businesses have closed their offices to allow staff to work from home.

'Social distancing' is being urged by authorities, requiring people to stay 1.5 metres away from each other. Handshakes, fist bumps and high-fives are also out of the question.