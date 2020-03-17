WATCH: Locked-down Community Celebrates Birthday From Their Balconies
Not even a pandemic could help one woman in Lebanon escape the awkward 'Happy Birthday' sing-a-long as the locked-down community surprised her with a balcony rendition of the tune.
A coronavirus quarantine in Lebanon didn't stop family and neighbours from celebrating a birthday in the apartment complex.
Standing on their balconies and in windows, neighbours sang 'Happy Birthday' to Jess Younis.
“They wanted to surprise me with the birthday cake and I was hearing my name,” she told Reuters.
The 25-year-old arrived from Paris on Sunday and her parents and neighbours decided to surprise her with a cake and a serenade.
Younis filmed the festivities from her phone.