ISIS Warns Fighters To Avoid Europe Over Coronavirus Outbreak

The Islamic State has issued a warning for terrorists to stay away from Europe due to the increasing threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

Terrorists, who normally seek to cause chaos in the West, have been told to "stay away from the land of the epidemic" in the latest edition of their al-Naba newsletter, reports Homeland Security Today.

A full guide of instructions issued by the Islamic State advises fighters to "put trust in God and seek refuge in Him from illnesses", as well as to cover their mouth when coughing and practice good hygiene to ward off COVID-19.

It appears fighters are also being told to practice social distancing if they have symptoms of Coronavirus.

They've also been told they have the "obligation of taking up the causes of protection from illnesses and avoiding them."

al-Naba has been reporting on COVID-19 since its early stages, when it first appear in China's Hubei Province.

In the newsletter, ISIS had expressed concern for the Uyghur Muslim minority population.

“The real numbers for the dead and the ill are many times what they announced,” the ISIS newsletter said in February.

"[China is] claiming the recovery and discharge of some patients with the disease… to reassure people, and to reduce the catastrophic effects.”

Since the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October last year, many have reported the decline of the Islamic State. However, the group is still very much alive in Africa and some parts of South East Asia.

There have been few cases of COVID-19 throughout Africa but multiple cases have been reported in some areas which the group claims as part of its caliphate, including the Philippines, India, Indonesia and Afghanistan.