Twitter Employees Allowed To Work From Home Forever

AAP

2020-05-13T06:29:09+00:00

Twitter has said employees can continue working from home forever.

The company, based in San Francisco and with a site in London, employs about 5000 people.

It's among the first to start a work from home model post-pandemic.

A post on the company's blog states that the past few months had shown that having employees complete their duties remotely can work.

"If our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen," the post states.

"If not, our offices will be their warm and welcoming selves, with some additional precautions, when we feel it's safe to return.

"Twitter was one of the first companies to go to a work from home model in the face of COVID-19, but we don't anticipate being one of the first to return to offices."

Ironically, Twitter users were quick to react to the news.

The company is not the only tech giant to have pushed home working as the pandemic began.

Google recommended U.K. and Ireland employees work from home from March and Facebook will allow the majority of employees to work remotely for the rest of the year.

