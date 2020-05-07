Aussie Apple Stores Reopen With Customer Temperature Checks

Apple has reopened most of its Australian stores to help customers with tech support, as most of the country continues to work from home.

All stores nationwide except for Sydney's George St location reopened from 10am on Thursday.

Stores will have limited trading hours of 10am-5pm daily.

George St, the company's flagship store, remains closed for renovations.

A sign displayed outside the Perth City store on Thursday indicated shopping at Apple would be a bit of a different experience for customers.

Stores are imposing customer limits to allow social distancing of two metres inside locations.

Customers who wish to enter stores will also have their temperatures checked and be provided with a face-covering on entry.

“We’re excited to begin welcoming visitors back to our Australia stores. We’ve missed our customers and look forward to offering our support," an Apple Australia spokesperson said.

"With many Australians working and learning from home, our initial focus will be providing service and support at the Genius Bar.

"To start, we will open with additional safety procedures including temperature checks, social distancing and an adjusted schedule, to ensure customers and employees continue to stay healthy," the spokesperson said.

"Our social distance protocol means a limited number of visitors in the store at one time so there may be a delay for walk-in customers. We recommend, where possible, customers buy online for delivery or in-store pickup.

"As always, our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19 and those working around the clock to treat, study and contain its spread."

For more information on Apple stores visit here.