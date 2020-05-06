GoDaddy Data Breach Affects Nearly 30,000 Customers

The world's largest domain registrar, GoDaddy, has reported a data breach affecting the web hosting account credentials of approximately 28,000 customers.

GoDaddy is an American company that manages millions of domains and hosts websites for almost 19 million customers across the globe, including in Australia.

In a widely circulated email, GoDaddy Chief Information Security Officer Demetrius Comes informed affected customers of a "security incident" impacting their web hosting account credentials -- not their customer accounts or the information stored within them.

"We recently identified suspicious activity on a subset of our servers and immediately began an investigation," Comes said.

"The investigation found that an unauthorised individual had access to your login information used to connect to SSH on your hosting account."

SSH refers to secure shell, a network protocol used by system administrators to access remote computers.

A GoDaddy spokesperson told Forbes the activity was identified on April 23 and affected 28,000 customers.

But the breach appears to have occurred in October last year, when a sample of the disclosure notification email was filed with the State of California Department of Justice.

10 daily has contacted GoDaddy for comment on the date discrepancy, and on how many Australian customers were impacted.

The spokesperson said the company immediately reset the impacted usernames and passwords along with an authorised SSH file from its platform.

The "unauthorised" individual has been blocked from the company's systems.

They said the incident is limited to customers' hosting accounts, and that the individual did not have access to their main GoDaddy accounts.

"We have no indication the individual used our customers' credentials or modified any customer hosting accounts," they said.

In the email, Comes apologised to affected customers "for any inconvenience this may have caused".

"We have already taken and will continue to take measures to enhance our security in light of this incident," Comes said.