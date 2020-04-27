Text Claiming To Track COVIDSafe App Users Is A Hoax

The COVIDSafe app has been available for just one day, but hoax alerts are already circulating online.

According to Health Minister Greg Hunt, 1.89 million people had downloaded the app by Monday evening.

But a fake government message has been received by some, less than a day after the app launched.

One user posted a photo on Facebook of the hoax text, which claimed to know when a person had travelled more than 20km from their home address.

The text instructs the receiver to 'register your reason for travel'.

“The COVIDsafe App has detected you are now +20km from your nominated home address,” the text reads.

“Please register your reason for travel … within 15 minutes of receiving this SMS.”

The Department of Health has been contacted for comment.

The COVIDSafe app is designed to help track cases of coronavirus in Australia and prevent spread in the community.

The voluntary app became available for download on Sunday.

Health Minister Greg Hunt was thrilled with the uptake so far.

"This effort will help protect ourselves, our families, our nurses and our doctors," he tweeted.

The government wants at least 40 per cent of the population to use the app.

Software developer Matthew Robbins said the general consensus among his peers is that the app is fine.

"It's totally fine to install and it's a good public service to do so," he told AAP.

"If the tech community is pulling it apart and critically analysing it and hopefully effectively communicating what we're seeing, I do think that people will uptake it.

"We're really being a counterbalance to what (the government) are saying.”

Chief medical officer Brendan Murphy said the commonwealth would never have access to the data collected.

"We have locked this down so completely, so thoroughly with the biosecurity rule, with legislation that is coming, the only people who can access the data are the state and territory health officials," he told reporters.

"This app will only ever be used by public health officials in the purposes of contact tracing."

Hunt confirmed people concerned about privacy could use a fake name to register.

The other personal information collected is a phone number, age range, and home postcode.

However, some federal politicians still held privacy concerns.

Nationals backbencher Barnaby Joyce said he won't download the app until he receives a briefing. One Nation leader Pauline Hanson is also against the idea.

Privacy Commissioner Angelene Falk said safeguards were in place to protect personal information collected through the app, and her office would watch its implementation closely.

The health department anticipates publishing the source code within two weeks after the Australian Cyber Security Centre gives it the ok.

Legislation making misuse of the data collected via the app a jailable offence won't be taken to federal parliament until May.

Labor has indicated it is inclined to back this.