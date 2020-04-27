Insta Launches Food Order Function So Now You Can Have Your Food Porn And Eat It Too

You'll soon be able to post a selfie, watch a video and order your dinner all in one place, with Instagram launching a new delivery feature for local businesses.

No longer will you just have to salivate at food porn on Insta, with the social media app's new Food Order function allowing you to go from staring longingly at photos of meals to having them on your table in an instant.

Businesses in Australia now have the option, launched Monday, to put an 'order food' button on their Instagram profile. It will take customers off-platform to the delivery provider used by that restaurant -- either Deliveroo, Uber Eats or DoorDash -- where they can order the meals they've been scrolling past.

"Businesses can also add a “Order Food” sticker to their Instagram Stories, which is now available in their Stories tray," the social media giant said in a statement.

"People can tap on the Stories sticker or profile button, and will be taken to the food order platform to complete their purchase. People can also re-share the Stories stickers in their own Stories to encourage their followers to support a small business."

The simplified process is meant to support small and medium businesses, especially through the coronavirus pandemic which is seeing many restaurants converting to delivery-only models. With doors shut and dine-in options banned, "every sale helps", according to Instagram.

"We want to do our part in helping them stay open, keep in touch with customers, and stay informed on how to navigate this crisis," Kaylie Smith, Instagram's head of market operations for the Asia-Pacific region, told 10 daily.

"These new tools make it easier for people to share fundraisers and make delivery food orders from small businesses on Instagram."

The photo-sharing app is also rolling out a similar function to help businesses attract donations. Its parent company, Facebook, last week launched a fundraiser function for small businesses, which has now been extended to Instagram. Businesses are now able to add a 'donate' button to their profiles after adding the Facebook fundraiser link.

Both these new functions are free to use, and Instagram said it will not take a cut of donations or delivery orders.