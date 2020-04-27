Optus Face Class Action Over Alleged Customer Privacy Breaches

Optus is the target of a class-action complaint after the telco allegedly disclosed the personal details of 50,000 customers.

Australia’s second-largest telecommunications company allegedly published the personal details, including home addresses, of customers in October 2019.

Maurice Blackburn Lawyers is leading the class action complaint against Optus over the alleged privacy breach, the first of its kind against a telco in Australia.

The class action is expected to seek compensation for affected customers, according to the law firm.

According to Elizabeth O’Shea, Senior Associate at Maurice Blackburn, privacy breaches are an increasing problem.

“When people share personal information about themselves with companies, especially large ones, they expect that data to be held securely, and for it to be used only in lawful ways,” she said.

"Too often we see reports of data mismanagement and it’s time for companies to be held accountable for this.

"Bad practices in data management can have real-world consequences for people, and to make companies understand that, we will need to start taking them to court.”

According to the Privacy Act, a corporation that discloses the personal details of customers face penalties, including fines.

Maurice Blackburn alleges that Optus failed its duties by disclosing personal information of customers.

An Optus spokesperson told 10 daily that the telco took its privacy obligations “seriously” and it regularly reviewed and audited its processes to ensure customers’ information is managed securely.

“When undertaking a review of our records against Sensis listings last year, we identified inconsistencies, “ a spokesperson said.

“We requested that Sensis remove the information from their online directory and we notified all customers who may have been affected.

“Optus is working co-operatively with the Privacy Commissioner on this investigation.”