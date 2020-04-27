Homeowners Shocked To Find Properties Used For Gumtree Rental Scam

Aussie homeowners have been left distraught after learning ruthless scammers have been using their addresses for a Gumtree rental scam.

An elderly couple claimed they were shocked to discover a scammer had been using the online marketplace to advertise their home and invite people over for 'inspections'.

The pair, who requested to remain anonymous, have been living in their home in Freshwater on Sydney's northern beaches for 26 years.

They confirmed to 10 daily that photos sent to a prospective renter of the inside of the house were not images of their property.

In messages seen by 10 daily, the scammer claimed they were unable to accompany people while inspecting the Freshwater home as they were "currently in the United Kingdom due to a work transfer".

"It is $500 per week and the bond is $1600 negotiable. You can go and inspect the premises and get back to me if you are interested. [I'm] not currently around," they wrote.

The scammer approached the potential tenant via WhatsApp in response to a Gumtree ad where they had declared they were looking for somewhere to rent.

After being confronted about the scam, the fake photos were deleted from the WhatsApp communication and they did not respond to further messages.

Several other NSW homes in the Freshwater, Port Macquarie, Dee Why and Collaroy have also been used to try and trick people in a similar way.

In a separate scam, another Gumtree user claimed to be a landlord of a Collaroy unit in Sydney's northern beaches.

In that instance, they claimed they were unable to host an inspection of the property as they were on a business trip.

In another case, an apparent scammer who claimed to be renting out a unit in Freshwater said they couldn't show the property as their son had leukaemia and they were in Tasmania caring for him.

In another case, a renter was sent photographs of an apartment in Dee Why that appear to have been stolen from a real estate website where the unit is currently listed for rent.

The true property owner and the real estate have not used Gumtree to promote their rental.

Within minutes of the renter claiming they were interested in the unit, the scammer sent them an image of a dodgy rental application form and asked for $570 to be transferred to her bank account.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission told 10 daily it is aware of rental scams where a person pretends to be an overseas landlord or real estate agent and uses fake listings.

"Generally ... they request an upfront ‘deposit’ to secure the property or phish for personal information under the guise of a ‘tenant application form’ with the promise to send the keys to inspect the property after information or payment is received," an ACCC spokesperson said.

"Requests for personal information may include a copy of passport or drivers’ license, payslips, bank statements, copy of resident visa, referees/references," the spokesperson added.

"Scammers can use rental paperwork to steal your personal information, such as identity documents or bank details."

The spokesperson warned renters not to pay the bond or rent through wire transfers or unusual methods as it's "a common trick used by scammers which makes it hard to recover monies lost."

If a listing is significantly cheaper than others in the same area, treat it as a red flag.

eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant told 10 daily there has been a rise in online scams targeting vulnerable people during the coronavirus outbreak.

She said platforms selling goods and services are an "obvious focus" for predators looking to exploit people during the pandemic.

"People should ask simple questions about every online engagement where they are being asked to provide information about themselves or to make a payment," she said.

“If any kind physical exchange is required as part of an online agreement, I also implore internet users to ensure their first physical encounter with anyone they have met online occurs in a public space, with a clear ‘Plan B’ if it does not proceed as anticipated."

A spokesperson at Gumtree Australia told 10 daily "while the majority of our users do the right thing ... sometimes unscrupulous operators do target our users".

"We strongly recommend users practise caution before sharing any personal information or making any payments related to a property," a spokesperson for the marketplace said.

"We also encourage our community to report any suspicious listings so we can investigate and remove ads that are unlawful as part of our report and takedown process."

Gumtree advised users to avoid paying bond or rent for a property before it has been viewed and to ensure the landlord is real before transferring money.

The spokesperson said formal lease agreements can be downloaded from the Department of Fair Trading website.

"To avoid any scammers, users should look out for suspicious behaviours such as landlords who request money transfer services, are unable to meet directly, do not allow property visits before payments, or unduly pressure them to complete transactions," the spokesperson said.

Anyone willing to rent a property without meeting the prospective tenant first, even if they claim to be currently overseas, is unlikely to be legitimate.

"Use common sense. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is."