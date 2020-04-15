Facebook Cracking Down On Aussie 5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Groups

Groups sharing bizarre conspiracy theories linking coronavirus and 5G are being banned by Facebook after health and telco experts dubbed the false claims 'irresponsible fake news'.

Countless social media groups dedicated to opposing 5G claim -- despite evidence to the contrary -- that the technology has negative effects on the human body, and is even linked to the coronavirus outbreak worldwide.

"These false claims are the worst kind of fake news misinformation and are both irresponsible and completely unacceptable during a genuine health crisis," said Chris Althaus, CEO of the Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association.

Many large 5G-focused groups operate on Facebook, sharing theories about the technology. Australia-specific claims include the Ruby Princess cruise ship virus outbreak being linked to a 5G antenna on board; the federal government legally mandating coronavirus vaccinations to inject microchips into a person's body to be activated by 5G signal; and that localised virus clusters are linked to nearby towers.

Other various nebulous and sketchy theories shared online include that 5G weakens the immune system and makes people more susceptible to the virus -- claims which have been repeatedly rubbished by health and tech experts.

Facebook has removed several large 5G discussion groups from its platform in recent days, while at least one large Australian-based group changed its name, removing the word '5G' from its title.

A Facebook Australia spokesperson told 10 daily the company was taking "aggressive steps to stop misinformation and harmful content".

"Under our existing policies against harmful misinformation, we have also begun removing false claims that 5G technology causes the symptoms of or contraction of COVID-19," the spokesperson said.

However, several large Australian-based groups still exist on the platform.

"Get Rid of 5G its worse than any virus," a Sydney man posted in one group on Monday.

"COVID-19 and 5G wireless Radiation... are in bed together," another man claimed.

In recent days, a large online petition calling for the ban of 5G was also taken down from change.org, for spreading "misinformation".

In a piece published by The Conversation, La Trobe University communications expert Dr Stanley Shanapinda said that "peddling such misinformation is not only wrong, it’s destructive".

What is 5G?

5G is the fifth generation of wireless communication technology.

It's "a new standard of technology being deployed worldwide," according to Professor Branka Vucetic, Director of the Centre for Telecommunications at the University of Sydney.

"One of the features is enhanced mobile broadband. It's like the current 4G (fourth generation) but with larger speed, high data rates and better reliability."

A Telstra spokesperson said 5G has "super-fast connections and response times and more capacity than previous generations".

Vucetic said current 4G technology used microwaves, a form of electromagnetic radiation, while 5G used microwaves and millimetre waves, operating at higher frequencies than 4G.

She said 5G was "absolutely" safe.

"We already have millimetre waves with satellite communication, and we know they are even more benign than 4G microwaves," she said.

"They are non-ionising radiation. The energy is too little to cause electrons to move, so it’s not cancerous. The energy is small, it doesn't penetrate."

5G vandalism and fears

Countless health and tech bodies -- including the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency (ARPANSA), and Australia's chief medical officer Dr Brendan Murphy -- have stressed 5G is safe and does not lead to any serious health impacts or have any link to coronavirus.

"I’d like to reassure the community that 5G technology is safe," Murphy said in January.

"To date, and after much research performed, no adverse health effect has been causally linked with exposure to wireless technologies," the WHO said.

Despite experts' attempts to make the facts clear, mobile towers have been torched across parts of the United Kingdom and Europe in recent weeks in response to 5G claims.

Following the vandalism, the U.K.'s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport issued a statement about the "inaccurate information" online, stressing "absolutely no credible evidence of a link between 5G and coronavirus".

Such incidents have not been recorded in Australia, but 10 daily spoke to agencies and experts who noted an uptick in local discussion about the conspiracy theories.

"There is no scientific evidence linking 5G to COVID-19," a Telstra spokesperson told 10 daily.

Vucetic suggested people had "fantasies" driven by "fear when they don't understand something".

5G claims "complete rubbish"

ARPANSA, Australia's nuclear safety agency, said long-term exposure to powerful radio waves can have serious health effects -- but stressed the power of Australia's 5G system was "set well below the level at which harm may occur".

"Studies have also investigated whether low-level radio wave exposure from telecommunications sources like 5G can impact the immune system," ARPANSA said in an April 2 statement, saying there was "no evidence" of any adverse health effects.

"Such studies, including those that have investigated effects on antigens, antibodies and oxidative stress, have not provided evidence of changes in immune function."

Althaus, from AMTA -- the peak body for Australia’s mobile telecommunications industry -- noted that international experts have slammed the alleged links between 5G and coronavirus as "rubbish" and "biologically impossible".