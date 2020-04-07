Do We Become Evil When We Play Video Games?

As we are forced to spend more time indoors, many are turning back to video games to help pass the time.

A number of gaming companies have slashed prices of their products to entice people to buy them, or in some cases return to games they haven’t played in a long time.

But it seems something strange happens when we pick up the game controller -- our darker sides come to life.

Take The Sims for example. Social media has lit up with millennials reflecting on the horrendous things they've put their avatars through over the years.

From removing ladders while swimming in pools, starving avatars or allowing them to burn alive, many players of the virtual reality game have admitted to revelling in these sadistic acts.

But for many, there remains a nagging question: why do I do awful things to my characters?

Jamie Madigan, Ph.D., who writes about psychology and video games, said people engage in acts in video games that many would consider immoral in the real world because they know it is not reality.

“We're not really starving people or committing violent crimes,” he told 10 daily.

“People do these things because the game's narrative -- or the narrative the player is making up -- pushes them to.

“Or they need to do those things to proceed in the game or reach some goal.”

Madigan also compared it to asking why fiction writers have bad things happen to characters in their novels or scripts.

“These things are fictional,” he said.

Psychiatrist and video gaming addiction expert, Dr Kim Le, told 10 daily that people become “desensitised” to these kinds of acts when exposed to them over a long period of time.

“You may just do it because it is funny, or you want to test what actually happens in the design of the game,” he said.

“It’s about having that power and control as the player over the avatar.”

There’s also the morbid curiosity that can come with game play -- for instance, when a Sim dies.

“It can be a fascinating part of the story [a player is] creating,” Madigan said,

“Other games have whole branches of content and stories open up when you make nefarious moral choices.

“Sometimes, people just want to see what that content is.”

Le referred to Bartle’s Player Types for Gamification -- four categories of gamers, identified by game researcher Richard Bartle in a 1996.

The four categories are Killers, Achievers, Socialisers and Explorers.

Achievers are those who strive to progress through the game as quickly as possible; Socialisers play games to interact with others; Explorers set out to find new things and aren’t as fixated on progressing through the game.

Killers -- which account for less than one percent of players, according to Bartle’s research -- are similar to Achievers in that they want to progress through the game, but they also want to do it at the cost of other players.

“For in-game rewards, you can try lots of different things and it’s not going to take you much time [to achieve rewards] compared to real life, and if there are cons it’s just in the game and does not apply to real life,” Le said.

Madigan reassured those who make questionable moral decisions in video games that it’s not a reason to worry.

“Viewing violent media or taking part in violent games don't cause people to behave similarly outside of the game,” he said.

Le also pointed out that virtual game play can also help people to explore different parts of themselves.

“It could potentially teach you about your own morality,” he said.

“Do you get a kick out of doing it over and over again?

“In the end it is up to the player to realise what is right and wrong in their lives.”