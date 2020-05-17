Supercars Lock In June Start Date For New Racing Calendar

The Gold Coast and Newcastle rounds have been scrapped in a new-look Supercars schedule that will conclude at Bathurst in February.

After announcing that the season will resume in Sydney in June, Supercars on Sunday unveiled the rest of their revised program which will run over a total of 13 rounds.

Supercars have not held a complete race meet since the opening Adelaide 500 in February after the coronavirus pandemic shut down the season following qualifying at the Melbourne 400 at Albert Park in mid-March.

The Melbourne round will not be rescheduled while the Gold Coast 600 and Newcastle 500 -- both on street circuits- - have been cancelled in the new-look program.

The season will resume at Sydney Motorsport Park from June 27-28 without spectators.

The Bathurst 1000 is the only event to have kept its date and four day format on the calendar, taking place at Mount Panorama from October 8-11.

It is believed the remaining rounds will be held over two days, however, race formats and spectator access will be confirmed closer to each event.

The second last round will be held in New Zealand from January 9-10 but it is yet to be confirmed whether Pukekohe Park or Hampton Downs Motorsport Park will host.

The series will return to Mount Panorama for the second time for the final round for a sprint event that will coincide with the Bathurst 12 Hour enduro from February 5-7.

After scrapping the Newcastle street race, Supercars opted to move the season finale to Bathurst, fulfilling a commitment to the NSW government to hold the final round in the state.

Points from the season opening Adelaide 500 will still count towards the championship.

"We will continually assess the possibility of admitting fans to events based on the direction of government restrictions, including how we might be able to accommodate camping and Park and Ride," Supercars CEO Sean Seamer said.

"(But) at this stage the June event at Sydney Motorsport Park will be a television only event with no fans in attendance."