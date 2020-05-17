Rugby League Hall Of Famer Arthur Summons Dies At 84

Arthur Summons, whose image adorns the NRL premiership trophy, has died at the age of 84.

The former Australian rugby league captain and coach is famously remembered for being in the iconic photograph with rival forward Norm Provan at the SCG depicted in the NRL premiership trophy.

Summons, who underwent major surgery in 2018 to remove cancer from his mouth, died on Saturday night.

Australian Rugby League boss Peter V'Landys said Summons, who played for the Western Suburbs Magpies, "epitomised everything that rugby league stands for".

"He was a talented player, a fierce competitor, a wonderful character and extremely popular with everyone," V'landys said in a statement on Sunday on the NRL's website.

"His importance to the game continued - and was immortalised - after his retirement as a player when he became the face of our Premiership, along with Norm Provan, and he embraced the responsibility which came with that."

"Arthur's memory and legacy will live on in bronze for all of us to celebrate."

"Arthur was famously relatively small in stature, but he was still an absolute giant of our game. He will be greatly missed."

"On behalf of the game, I'd like to extend our deepest condolences to Arthur's family, friends, and to Norm as well."

Justin Pascoe, CEO of the Wests Tigers -- which was created after the Magpies and Balmain Tigers merged -- paid tribute to an iconic figure in the game.

"On behalf of all at Wests Tigers, I'd like to send my condolences to Arthur's family," Pascoe said.

"We have lost a true giant of rugby league."

"Arthur was a wonderful man and player in his time and helped us all celebrate our great game for what makes it the best. He epitomises the importance what our game expects on and off the field and he will be remembered as for that.

"On behalf of all at Wests Tigers, Western Suburbs and the rugby league family as a whole, this is a truly sad day for all of us but one that also allows us to look back and celebrate the wonderful history of our game and the role Arthur played in that."