Supercars Announce The Restart Of Season

Sydney will host the resumption of the coronavirus-affected Supercars calendar, with racing planned to return next month.

Supercars have not held a complete race meet since the season-opening Adelaide 500 in February.

The Supercars website revealed Sydney Motorsport Park will be the venue of the long-awaited two-day second round on June 27-28, albeit without fans.

The full revised calendar is expected to be released later this weekend.

Sydney had been scheduled to run as a night event in late August but the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a change of approach.

"We'll be running at daytime only," Supercars CEO Scott Seamer said.

"On the basis that we are chartering the teams in and out on tight turnaround times, the night racing doesn't work and obviously they need a bit more time to complete the (permanent) light towers."

Seamer said there were two reasons for selecting Sydney Motorsport Park.

"The first is logistical reasons. It's in between most of our teams in Queensland and Victoria and it has the convenience of the hotel over the road.

"It also has good proximity for TV crews so we can have less people travelling interstate to deliver the event.

"It's also a good precinct for us from a management point of view.

"There's plenty of room out the back of the pits, it has big pit garages, so it enables us to meet the restrictions and be compliant."

Seamer said only people deemed essential will be at the track, race stewards will work remotely and support categories will not feature.

Supercars drivers and crew members will be required to stay isolated at a nearby hotel when not at the race track.

The schedule change means there will be date alterations for the Winton Super400 and the Townsville 400 after they were originally slated for June.