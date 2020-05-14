Bryce Cartwright Given Medical Exemption To Play In NRL Without Flu Shot

Gold Coast Titans player Bryce Cartwright has been given the all-clear from the Queensland Government to train and play in the NRL without getting a flu shot.

Cartwright was granted an exemption by the state's chief medical officer Jeannette Young on Thursday evening after submitting medical documentation, according to the Titans.

Cartwright is now eligible to return to training with the playing squad in preparation for the season restart on May 28.

It comes after the Queensland government announced NRL players who refused a flu shot by choice would not be allowed to play in the state.

Cartwright had resisted the new 'no jab, no play' policy for a number of days, but rejected claims he was an "anti-vaxxer" saying it was spreading misinformation.

"I stand for the freedom to choose what goes into our bodies, I am pro-choice, pre-informed consent and pro-medical freedom," he wrote in a post on social media.

"These are our bodies and we decide what goes in them."

"I won't be bullied into making decisions that could impact my health and the health of my family."

Cartwright is understood to be the only Queensland-based player to refuse the flu shot after teammate Brian Kelly received his shot on Thursday morning.

Canberra trio Josh Papalii, Joe Tapine and Sia Soliola, Manly's Dylan Walker and Addin Fonua-Blake and Canterbury's Sione Katoa are also understood to have refused to take the flu shot.

