11-Year-Old Skateboarder Lands 1080, Smashing Tony Hawk's Record

A young boy has just pulled off the 'holy grail of skateboarding' with a move sure to make Tony Hawk's head spin.

Eleven-year-old Brazilian Gui Khury made skateboarding history on Friday by becoming the first person to land a 1080 on a vertical ramp, more than two decades after Tony Hawk did the first 900.

In a video posted online, Khury is seen flying into the air before he completes three full rotations (1080 degrees) before sticking the trick and pumping his fist in celebration.

“1080! I have no words to explain what just happened,” the 11-year-old posted on Facebook.

American Tom Scharr landed a 1080 in 2012, but used a mega ramp that gives skateboarders more speed and a greater chance at completing three turns.

Khury completed the trick, long regarded as ‘the holy grail of skateboarding’, without the aid of the mega ramp, instead using a regular half pipe.

Skateboarding great Tony Hawk first landed the 900 in 1999 at 31 years old, marking one of the biggest moments in his professional career.

Hawk, now 51, still regularly skateboards, and is regarded as one of the sport’s most influential people of all time.

Skateboarding is set to make its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Olympics, which have been rescheduled to 2021 due to COVID-19.