Gold Coast Titans Trio Stood Down For Refusing Flu Vaccine

Three Gold Coast Titans players have been stood down after refusing to take a flu shot.

Queensland's Chief Medical Officer Jeannette Young confirmed at a press conference on Friday that the trio -- which reportedly includes Bryce Cartwright, Nathan Peats and Brian Kelly -- have been stood down, but could not expand on what that meant for their playing futures.

"I've had a discussion with [the NRL] this morning and they've stood down those three players at the moment until we work out what it means," she said.

"In actual fact they've done a very good job. All their other players, staff and officials are all vaccinated.

"That is an amazing outcome so I'm sure we're going to be able to sort it all out. That's all being fixed.”

The NRL directed players -- including Cartwright, who has been vocal about his anti-vaxxing sltance -- to sign a waiver if they didn't want to get the jab -- but the waivers were not accepted by the Queensland government, which requires all players and staff to be flu immunised before the revamped season goes ahead.

Titans hooker Nathan Peats, named by media as one of the players to refuse the jab, said shortly after the announcement he would be getting the vaccine.

Peats said his original decision to not receive the jab was not due to anti-vaxxing beliefs, but to a "bad experience" in 2012 while he was playing at the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

"That's my... only reason behind it," he said on Twitter.

"I’ve spoken to the club and will get the jab this afternoon. I had the option to say yes or no and I chose no for that reason.

"If I knew it would blow up I would have said yes straight away."

The Queensland government only allowed NRL teams to return to training in the state if all players were vaccinated.

Sport READ MORE NRL Player 'Won't Be Bullied Into A Flu Shot' After PM's 'No Jab, No Play' Stance Unfazed by criticism, Gold Coast star Bryce Cartwright says he won't be bullied into getting a flu shot after Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for the NRL to adopt a "no jab, no play" approach.

At this stage it is unclear if any other NRL players in Queensland, NSW or Victoria have been stood down.

The development comes on the same day Prime Minister Scott Morrison backed any decision by state governments to apply a 'No jab, no play' policy to the NRL.

The governing body was forced to amend its waiver form on Thursday, allowing players who refused the flu shot to play when the season resumes on May 28.

All Titans players, including Cartwright, signed the form on Friday, however that didn't stop Morrison from heaping pressure on the game to make the jab compulsory.

"Ultimately, states and territories have to determine what the health requirements are as they apply to the NRL," Morrison said.

"And if they were to be insisting on that, I would think that is entirely reasonable."

With AAP.