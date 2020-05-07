Mike Tyson Offered $1 Million To Fight Aussie Footy Stars In Comeback Match

Intimidating footage of former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson training has shown the 53-year-old still has plenty of fight left in him.

But it seems that the footage has caught the attention of the right people, as Melbourne boxing promoter Brian Amatruda reportedly offered 'Iron Mike' one million dollars to do a charity bout.

Amatruda told the Daily Mail he would line up former Australian sporting stars turned boxers; rugby league player Paul Gallen, AFL player Barry Hall or cross-code international Sonny Bill Williams.

“I’d hold it at Melbourne Arena where we’d get over 10,000 or even Princes Park where they got 30,000 for Jeff Fenech versus Azumah Nelson," he said.

“He might be 53 years old but he’s still a huge name and any of those blokes, Hall, Gallen or Sonny Bill, would jump at the chance to get into the ring with him," he claimed.

But retired pro boxer Fenech warned the footy players that they faced certain death if they got in the ring with ‘the baddest man on the planet’.

“Let me tell you something. If he hits Sonny Bill Williams or Paul Gallen, he will be up for manslaughter,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I’m serious. If he punched Paul Gallen, he could kill him. These guys have never been punched by somebody like Mike.

“You see what he’s doing to the pads, imagine Mike hitting one of those guys with one of those uppercuts. More than likely they will be in the morgue the next day.”

Fenech told the publication he thought the idea was "great publicity, but it's not going to happen".

Meanwhile, former NSW Blues captain Gallen told Wide World of Sport he had not heard from Amatruda yet.

“You've got to remember, Mike Tyson is Mike Tyson -- he hasn't got an off switch, he hasn't got an exhibition fight switch.

"How could you not want to get in the ring with Mike Tyson, to be honest? It's like a young halfback coming up and not wanting to play against Andrew Johns.”

Additional reporting CBS News